Metallica: Cunning Stunts

1998

Cunning Stunts is a concert video by heavy metal band Metallica released in 1998. It was released in DVD and VHS formats. The title is also a spoonerism of the term Stunning Cunts. The DVD features concert footage, band interviews, a documentary, behind the scenes footage and a photo gallery consisting of approximately 1,000 photos. Three of the performances feature multiple angles. During the performance of the song "Enter Sandman", the entire stage is set to appear to collapse and explode, with pyrotechnics and a technician (referred to in the extras as the "Burning Dude") who runs across the stage while on fire, as another technician swings overhead. This is also one of the only Metallica concerts that didn't feature "Ecstasy of Gold" as a intro.