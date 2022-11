Not Available

Recorded live at Corestates Complex parking lot Philadelphia, PA November 11, 1997. 1. Helpless 2. The Four Horsemen 3. Of Wolf And Man 4. The Thing That Should Not Be 5. Fuel 6. The Memory Remains 7. King Nothing 8. Bleeding Me 9. No Remorse 10. Am I Evil? 11. Stone Cold Crazy 12. The Wait 13. Master Of Puppets 14. Damage, Inc.