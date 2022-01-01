Metallica: Fan Can Six Copenhagen

Not Available

Recorded Live On July 27, 2009 Copenhagen, Denmark. 1. The Ecstasy Of Gold 2. That Was Just Your Life 3. The End Of The Line 4. Ride The Lightning 5. The Memory Remains 6. One 7. Broken, Beat And Scarred 8. Leper Messiah 9. Sad But True 10. No Leaf Clover 11. Suicide and Redemption 12. The Day That Never Comes 13. Master Of Puppets 14. Dyers Eve 15. Nothing Else Matters 16. Enter Sandman 17. Last Cares 18. Phantom Lord 19. Seek and Destroy DVD 2 1. My Apocalypse (from Thursday July 23, 2009) 2. Disposable Heroes (from Tuesday July 28, 2009) 3. The Judas Kiss (from Wednesday July 22, 2009) 4. All Nightmare Long (from Monday July 20, 2009) 5. The Ecstasy Of Gold (from Tuesday July 28,2009) 6. Trapped Under Ice (from Wednesday July 22, 2009) BONUS FOOTAGE - Tuning Room - Band Rehearsal - Behind The Scenes