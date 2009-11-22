2009

Metallica: Français Pour Une Nuit

  Music

November 22nd, 2009

Metallica Live in Nîmes, France - over 2 hours of the greatest hits live in a breathtaking Roman Coliseum. After the global destruction that was the Death Magnetic tour, in July 2009 the four horsemen of the apocalypse rode into the Roman Coliseum in Nîmes, France and unleashed a mind-blowing set of greatest hits including Enter Sandman, Master of Puppets, Nothing Else Matters and many more!

Cast

Lars UlrichDrums
Kirk HammettGuitars
Robert TrujilloBass
MetallicaBand
James HetfieldVocals, Guitars

