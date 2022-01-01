Metallica: Live at Reading Festival

Not Available

Date: August 29, 2015 Location: Reading, England Event name: Reading Festival Setlist: 0:00:10 - Fuel 0:04:19 - For Whom the Bell Tolls 0:08:35 - Battery 0:13:27 - King Nothing 0:18:53 - Ride the Lightning 0:25:35 - Kirk Solo #1 0:27:30 - The Day That Never Comes 0:35:52 - The Memory Remains 0:40:58 - The Unforgiven 0:47:37 - Sad But True 0:54:01 - Rob Solo 0:56:12 - Turn the Page (Bob Seger cover) 1:01:44 - Wherever I May Roam 1:08:00 - One 1:16:00 - Master of Puppets 1:24:17 - Kirk Solo #2 1:27:36 - Fade to Black 1:35:27 - Seek & Destroy 1:45:54 - Whiskey in the Jar 1:51:39 - Nothing Else Matters 1:57:22 - Enter Sandman 2:03:22 - The Frayed Ends of Sanity Jam