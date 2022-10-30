Not Available

Metallica: Live at Rock am Ring

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Live concer from the band at Nurburgring Germany for the European Black Album Tour 2012. Set List: Hit the Lights,Master of Puppets,Ride the Lightning,For Whom the Bell Tolls,Hell and Back,The Black Album,The Struggle Within,My Friend of Misery,The God That Failed,Of Wolf and Man,Nothing Else Matters,Through the Never,Don't Tread on Me,Wherever I May Roam The Unforgiven ,Holier Than Thou,Sad But True,Enter Sandman

Cast

Lars UlrichDrums
Kirk HammettGuitars
Robert TrujilloBass
Metallica
James HetfieldVocals, Guitars

