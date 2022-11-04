Metallica: Live Covers

Not Available

Live in New York, NY Roseland Ballroom (11/24/1998). This was the final (of five) small club shows that Metallica played in November 1998 to promote the 2-disc covers album, 'Garage, Inc'. It was broadcast live by MTV. Now I'm a big fan of Metallica but I'll be the first to admit that opinion of this album is polar- it is either loved or hated. One reason why this performance might have such a low rating is because the camera 'tricks' & edits used by MTV are annoying and pointless... it is filmed like an episode of 'Cribs' with cutaways and the camera only focuses on the stage for a couple of seconds before crowd then band/crowd/band/crowd. So the actual filming of the performance is very poor. The second (and more likely reason) for the low score will be due to people bashing Metallica for 'selling-out' or not playing a proper gig... fair enough, it is not Metallica in their heyday after all.