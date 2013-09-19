Not Available

Metallica Live @ Rock in Rio 5 (19 Sep 2013)

    This was the fourth time that Metallica performed in Rio de Janeiro. Metallica first played Rio on October 4, 1989. Metallica last played Rio on September 25, 2011. This was the first time that "Hit the Lights," "Holier Than Thou" and "The Day That Never Comes" were performed in Rio. This was the first time since 1999 that "The Memory Remains," "Wherever I May Roam" and "Battery" were performed in Rio. This was the first time since 1989 that "Harvester of Sorrow" and "...And Justice for All" were performed in Rio.

