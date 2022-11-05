Metallica: Live Shit - Binge & Purge, San Diego

Not Available

LIVE SHIT: BINGE & PURGE is the first live album by the American heavy metal band Metallica, released as a box set in 1993. It contained audio of concerts in Mexico City (CDs or cassettes, originally), and videos of concerts in San Diego and Seattle (originally on VHS, later DVD). SAN DIEGO: Recorded at the San Diego Sports Arena, San Diego, CA on January 13 and 14, 1992: Intro-MetalliMovie / The Ecstasy of Gold/Enter Sandman / Creeping Death / Harvester of Sorrow / Welcome Home (Sanitarium) / Sad But True / Wherever I May Roam / Bass solo / Through the Never / The Unforgiven / Justice Medley (Eye of the Beholder/Blackened/The Frayed Ends of Sanity/...And Justice for All) / Drum solo and drum battle (with James Hetfield on drum kit) / Guitar solo / The Four Horsemen / For Whom the Bell Tolls / Fade to Black / Whiplash / Master of Puppets / Seek & Destroy / One / Last Caress / Am I Evil? / Battery / Stone Cold Crazy