METALLICA MUSIC VIDEO: 'I DISAPPEAR'

Directed by Wayne Isham, features the members from Metallica in scenes that reference other movies. Kirk Hammett is in a desert being chased by a plane in a reference to North by Northwest. Jason Newsted is in a mansion struggling against hundreds of people that walk by him, similar to a scene in Brazil. James Hetfield is driving a car down a San Francisco hill, in a chase sequence resembling Bullitt. Lars Ulrich jumps off of an exploding building, similar to the film Die Hard. In between these scenes, the band plays together at the top of a tall rock in Monument Valley, Utah. There are also some takes in between, featuring Tom Cruise climbing on the rock, which is taken from the movie Mission Impossible: 2.