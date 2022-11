Not Available

With more than 90 millions records sold, Metallica are one of the most successful heavy metal bands ever. Their hit "Enter Sandman" is included in an exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as one of 500 songs that have shaped rock 'n' roll. This profile uses rare interview footage with band members to reveal the men behind the phenomenon and tells how the Grammy Award winners stay grounded in spite of their ascension to metal demigod status.