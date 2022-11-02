Metallica: Reflections

Not Available

There are no harsher critics of Metallicas work than the group themselves. This unique book and film review draws on rare documentary footage of Metallica in performance and on tour alongside the candid reflections of Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield and Jason Newstead. This compelling film review is drawn from Metallicas own promotional interviews, television and radio archives around the world to help strip away the layers of sensationalism and half truths and produce the ultimate critical review of Metallica drawn extensively from the bands own views as expressed to the media. The film draws extensively on footage of Metallica live at Woodstock 94.