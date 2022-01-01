Metallica: S&M²

Not Available

On October 9th, 2019, Trafalgar Releasing presents S&M2, a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s groundbreaking S&M concerts and album recorded with the San Francisco Symphony. See them once again perform with the Symphony as legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads a portion of the show, kicking off his final season in San Francisco. Recorded live on September 6th and 8th, the shows also commemorate the opening of the state-of-the-art Chase Center, a historic addition to the city’s waterfront. Including Metallica classics from the 1999 S&M release as well symphonic versions of new songs, this theatrical release gives millions of fans around the world the chance to eclipse time and experience the show as a modern-day big-screen concert.