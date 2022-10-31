Metallica: Up Close and Personal

Not Available

Few bands can claim to have defined a musical genre; fewer can claim to have invented one. Metallica has done both. The world's greatest exponents of the art of Thrash Metal have spent more than twenty five years taking their blistering hard rock around the world; in doing so they have sold an incredible 90 million albums. Featuring rare archive interviews with guitarist James Hetfield and former bassist Jason Newstead, we hear how the band drew on British heavy metal and US punk to fashion their extraordinary sound. We hear about the band's successes, its trials and tribulations, which included the death of bass player Cliff Burton in Sweden in 1986.