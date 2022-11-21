Metallica´Masters of Metal

Not Available

They are one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time. Alongside Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth, the Masters of Metal are an important part of the "big four". Over 100 million record sales worldwide, they are one of the most commercially successful bands of all time. With a career that spans over 33 years, the band created by James Hatfield and Lars Ulrich as renamed a genre after themselves. From the early days in a garage to the successful heights of sell out stadium tours, they redesigned the concept of heavy metal music. This is the all access story about their journey. All rise to Metallica, the Masters of Metal.