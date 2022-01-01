Metalmania 2008

Not Available

Another year, another fine DVD release from Metal Mind Productions chronicaling the annual Metalmania festival from Katowice, Poland, this one from March 8, 2008. More so packed with 'star' acts than some of the more recent years, 2008 saw such metal legends as Megadeth and Overkill mixing it up alongside second tier thrash acts Flotsam & Jetsam, Artillery, and a host of strong death & black metal acts such as Vader, Satyricon, Marduk, Immolation, Primordial, and Inside You. Throw in the popular Dillinger Escape Plan and you have quite the varied festival.