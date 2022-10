Not Available

Series looking at aspects of British metalworking over the centuries, including the art of the silversmith, the history of armour and the work of the blacksmith The Golden Age of Silver - Dan Cruickshank looks at silver artefacts in country houses, museums and factories. The Blacksmith's Tale - A look at how the blacksmith created items that both served and embellished society. The Knight's Tale - Tobias Capwell celebrates the great age of armour during Henry VIII's reign.