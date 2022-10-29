Metamoris 3 - The Rematch

Not Available

The debate will be settled once and for all: did Eddie Bravo get lucky when he caught Royler Gracie in a triangle choke over 10 years ago, OR, can he do it again and put all the trash talkers to rest! The tickets to the live event in Los Angeles sold out in 3 hours. Metamoris is the first submission grappling organization to showcase the world's best athletes in a submission-only format with one round of 20-minutes per match. There is no other way to win a Metamoris fight other than by submitting your opponent (forcing them to tap out), thus the only way to take the belt from a champion within Metamoris is by submission, making Metamoris more entertaining and realistic than traditional point system based grappling events. Win or lose the best only get better.