Not Available

The live experience of Metamoris 5 at the Long Beach Convention Center will be a seamless next step for us to allow for a slightly bigger crowed while still maintaining intimacy, comfort, more scenic control, and amenities for the ultimate grappling experience. Aside from a card that will go down in history forever, we will have Acai, a full bar, Metamoris merchandise, and the guarantee for a black belt viewing experience in any seat. Metamoris 5 is the show you don’t want to miss!