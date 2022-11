Not Available

In director Norith Soth's modern retelling of Franz Kafka's classic tale, young Tom Gregor wants nothing more than to support and serve his family -- a mission that falters when he's overcome by a mysterious illness. With his parents too old to work and his younger sister turning to prostitution, things go from bad to worse when Tom's abusive boss fires him -- but then continues to show up at his house -- and his health fails to improve.