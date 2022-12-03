Metamorphosis: Tale of a Wetland

Not Available

In what appears to be just some rain-filled holes in a quarry, an array of unexpected animal life has colonized this reestablishing wetland. This human-altered ecosystem has even manifested a rare and bizarre life cycle to emerge in a giant type of salamander. Follow this wetland for a year, from winter thaw, through the spring wildlife breeding frenzy, and again into hibernation. Watch the creatures that live here face drought, hazards imposed by the human world, and mortal competition with each other.