Metamorphosis: The Remarkable Journey of Granny Lee

A documentary that explores the life of one of South Africa's most outrageous and vibrant characters - Granny Lee. By outfitting herself with over-the-top costumes, heavy makeup, a foul mouth and a passion for the nightlife she became the most notorious denizen of Johannesburg's decadent clubland in the seventies and eighties. The story of Granny Lee is a fascinating journey that merges the personal with the political. It is a life of illusion, glamour and struggle in the shadow of the racial and sexual repression of Calvinist Apartheid.