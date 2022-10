Not Available

Join Meteor, Little Tow and the other Monster Trucks in training at Crushington Park School as they hit the road in 9 action packed adventures crushing and smashing their way through the obstacles of growing up! Episode list: Hang-Time; Overheated; Your Name is Mud; Here Comes the Crushmeister; Meteor in Charge; Try, Try Again; Grandpa was a Moonover; Meteor's Nightmare and The Backwards Race.