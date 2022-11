Not Available

Tension has long simmered between Turkish soldiers and Kurdish separatists in southeastern Anatolia and, in 2015, the conflict escalated into a military lockdown. Given the lack of media coverage, locals began filming the empty streets in single-take, one-hour clips which were posted to the internet and then vanished. Coinciding with this event is the falling of the Leonids, a spectacular meteor shower which emblazons the black skies with impermanent light.