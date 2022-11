Not Available

The movie captures the Canadian synth-rock superstars in action at a Fall 2006 Montreal stop on their Live It Out tour. Concert tracklist: 01. Live it Out 02. Glass Ceiling 03. Wet Blanket 04. Too Little Too Late 05. Poster of a Girl 06. Patriarch on a Vespa 07. Monster Hospital 08. Handshakes 09. The Police and the Private 10. Hustle Rose 11. Combat Baby 12. Dead Disco 13. Love is a Place