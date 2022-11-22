Metro-Land with John Betjeman

Not Available

METRO-LAND is a colourful eulogy by Sir John Betjeman to the people and places served by London s Metropolitan Line. Sir John Betjeman takes you on a journey into Metro-Land in his own eccentric and much loved style. Betjeman explores and contrasts the earlier and later ways of life while following the Neasden Nature Trail, calling in to the Pinner Village Hall and enjoying a round of golf on the great Moor Park course near rickmansworth. Join Sir John with this quintessential guide on an unmissable journey along the Metropolitan Line from Baker Street to Quainton Road (now forgotten).