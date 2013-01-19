2013

Metro Manila

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 19th, 2013

Studio

Chocolate Frog Films

Seeking a brighter future in megacity Manila, Oscar Ramirez and his family flee their impoverished life in the rice fields of the northern Philippines. But the sweltering capital's bustling intensity quickly overwhelms them, and they fall prey to the rampant manipulations of its hardened locals. Oscar catches a lucky break when he's offered steady work for an armored truck company and gregarious senior officer Ong takes him under his wing. Soon, though, the reality of his work's mortality rate and the murky motives of his new partner force Oscar to confront the perils he faces in his new job and life.

Cast

John ArcillaOng
Althea VegaMai Ramirez
Ana Abad-SantosDora Ong
Erin PanlilioAngel Ramirez
Iasha AceioBaby Ramirez
Mailes KanapiCharlie

