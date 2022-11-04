Not Available

METRONOME is both the most straightforward (as well as the most difficult) of Stephanie Barber's films. It is very dear to the filmmaker's heart. The soundtrack of a radio play is off-set by the intractable images of "spaces." The former seems to balance precariously between kitsch and true heart-rending emotion and the latter references the asceticism of seventies minimalism (in experimental film) with the impenetrable intellectualism becoming increasingly moving as the film progresses. The marriage of these two elements is an odd tension: the tale of the play, the threat of limb extraction, asks the necessity of "whole and what the elements are which compose complete."