Metropolen des Leichtsinns

Found footage film dealing with important aspects of life & death. The film begins with a kind of trip into film as such, leads to sex which then causes birth and raises the question what to do with one's life (for example commit suicide), the film shows also other opportunities like car racing, film-projecting or having sex and eat, dissapear into the abyss of the universe or beat up somebody. All these thoughts lead to nowhere. In the very end the film seems to make obvious that love and the cycle of life and death are as senseless as the attempt of trying to understand them or the film or the world.