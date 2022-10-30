Metropolis Refound

Not Available

Argentine film historians find a complete print of "Metropolis" and take it to Germany for restoration. The story includes the discovery itself, the history of the 35mm print (later converted to 16mm), a showing in 1959, what historians knew about the missing scenes, and the often-frustrated search. Fernando Martin Pena and Paula Felix-Dider carry the narration, Enno Patalas verifies the discovery, and scholars at the Murnau Institut and the Deutsche Kinemathek are on camera when they see the print. The story concludes with evidence of multiple takes available for distributors to construct their own prints, which varied greatly from country to country. Written by (Taken from the imdb page)