Heartbroken because her future husband has a wife, Nurlela (Eva Arnaz) goes to the city to look for work. After a successful career, many men love her. Unfortunately, all are married. Nurlela turned around to play with these men. Meanwhile, Mugeni (Rano Karno), Nurlela's sister, is asked by her superior, Murtado (Sunjoto Adibroto), to find a mate who looks like Nurlela. Aisyah's mother (Nani Wijaya) also appears who wants to match Nurlela with Jupri (Eddy Riwanto).