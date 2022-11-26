Metti una notte

Not Available

Martino, a young entomologist in a sentimental crisis, returns to Rome to find his beloved uncle. As soon as he arrives, his uncle asks him to babysit the daughter of some friends. Once arrived at Linda's home, the little girl, Martino finds out that along with her there is also Lulù, her eccentric and unpredictable grandmother. Everything becomes more complicated when Martino receives the phone call of Tea, an old love encountered by accident right that afternoon. The woman is in danger and asks him for help. Martino, excited about the idea of saving her, is forced to bring the grandmother and child into a series of adventures and misadventures, encounters and unforeseen events, around a nocturnal Rome, seeking a new love.