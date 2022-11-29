Metting Ancestors

Not Available

This video documents an encounter between two groups of indigenous Brazilian people. Wai-Wai, a Waiãpi leader, takes a trip to meet the Zo'é, a group only recently contacted by outsiders. Both tribes speak Tupi-Guarani dialects and share many cultural traditions; a rapport quickly develops between Wai-Wai and the Zo'é as they take on the roles of anthropologists, questioning one another about hunting techniques, crafts, and forms of dress. Having had more experience with white society, Wai-Wai is able to warn the Zo'é about the potential danger of gold prospectors. He also introduces video technology, to everyone's fascination, and makes videos of his trip to show to everyone at home