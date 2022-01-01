Meurtriers sur mesure

Not Available

Sandra was 14 years old when she was last seen walking home from her boyfriend's house in Val d'Or, Quebec on March 10th, 1990. Tragically, she would be found naked in a snow bank near a logging road several days later. In 2018, the men found guilty of her murder, Billy Taillefer and Hugues Duguay, had their sentences vacated when it became known that the prosecutor had been concealing evidence that did damage to their case. Witnesses who claimed to have seen the car that abducted her and heard her screams were suppressed. The two men were also found to have given forced confessions. Their first attempt to have their convictions appealed was thrown out and it wasn't until 2018 that everything was overturned. No new suspects have been identified in Sandra's murder and her case remains unsolved.