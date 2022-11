Not Available

Meus Amores no Rio is a thin romantic comedy about a young woman (Suzana Freyre) who wins a trip to Rio de Janeiro on a television quiz show. Being both young and attractive and excited about the city, she manages to enchant three different men. The first man to fall for her is a pilot, and then there is the journalist, and then a womanizer.... Each encounter reveals more of the city and its impressive vistas, a fourth important protagonist in this film.