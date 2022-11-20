Meus Camaradas

Not Available

It’s a tough winter for young Julien: he meets up with his mother and she asks him to write a statement against his father for the divorce trial; he meets up with his friend Arthur and he tells him that his girl, Lolita, slept with Demian, another friend; he meets up with Demian, who confesses the betrayal; he meets up with his father, who warns him that if he testifies against him, Julien will be a dead man for him; he meets up with the beautiful Lolita and she makes it clear that, for her, being with him or with any of his friends or with all of them is the same thing; he meets up with his sister, who cries over their parents’ fighting, and asks Julian for help.