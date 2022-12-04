Not Available

The shooting of "Mevludi", one of the cult movies of the Georgian Cinema, was started in 1984 by "Kartuli Film". The film is dedicated to the local "Adjara" people, who cannot get used to the Russian management style and the arbitrary practices of the Russian rulers, after the Russian-Ottoman war in 1878. The Russian propaganda edition 'Acar' people, en masse, leaving the country are forced to emigrate to Turkey. Some of those who remained, on the other hand, found the last resort to go up the mountain and become bandits against the Russian rule, due to the injustice and unbearable conditions they faced. In the film, the life of the local hero Mevludi Disamidze, which coincides with his immigration period, is about.