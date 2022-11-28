Not Available

ME/WE, OKAY, and GRAY consists of a short three-episode film and a 3-monitor installation. The installation is intended for showing in museums and galleries, and the episodes of the film version in cinemas among trailers and between the adverts on television. ME/WE is about balancing individual identity and about control. In an absurd episode a nuclear family of four is in the backyard hanging out white sheets to dry. The story is told via a monologue by the father. He mirrors himself and his life in the members of his family, seeing himself at moments when he recognises differences and similarities. Darkness falls – the sheets glow in the night like blank white screens. The father directs his words to viewers. His voice also speaks the other characters’ lines, with the others opening and closing their mouths in the appropriate rhythms. Who in the end is speaking, what is an individual and where are the boundaries of the self?