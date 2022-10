Not Available

A pair of not-too-bright Mexican cats, one shorter-tempered than the other, decide to chase Speedy Gonzales, the fastest mouse in all Mexico. And when their schemes - involving use of guitars, a fishing rod, dynamite, and land mines - all backfire, they decide to try catching Slowpoke Rodriguez, Mexico's slowest mouse. But the short-tempered cat learns too late that Slowpoke packs a gun.