Who’s up for a sensual, seductive trip with some of the hottest Latin men that have ever graced the Silver Screen? ‘Mexican Men’ collects five of the most accomplished gay shorts from one of the homes of groundbreaking queer cinema. From short encounters, emerging love stories and deeply touching connections, these short films are sure to stir the heart….and body. Featuring Trémulo, Young Man at the Bar Masturbating with Rage and Nerve, Wandering Clouds, To Live, and Atmosphere. Films directed by Julián Hernández or Roberto Fiesco.