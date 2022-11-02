Mexican Mob War

Not Available

A seasoned professional killer and master of escape, is finally offered the big cash score that has always eluded him. There's just this tricky catch! He and five other rival criminals must work together to complete a series of jobs dictated by a mysterious and anonymous employer. Thus prove they're capable of the bigger score…and the serious money. However, each crew member's powerful hunger for greatness, wealth and power quickly leads them into numerous set-ups, double crosses and wild car chases. In the end, these deadly confrontations leave only one very fortunate soul left standing.