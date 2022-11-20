Mexico: A Spectacular Journey of Color Music and Legend

Not Available

"Using text from Mexican novelist Carlos Fuentes and ancient Aztec and Mayan poetry, narrators Martin Sheen (in English) and Enrique Rocha (in Spanish) lead viewers on a visual journey through this country's rich and varied past and present. Stunning Giant Screen images and a dramatic musical score by Daniel Valdez create a vivid, insightful portrait of the Mexican people and their culture. From the tumultuous crowds at the annual lndependence Day celebration in Mexico City, the audience is transported back three millennia to the ancient Olmec, Toltec, Zapotec, Totanac, Aztec and Maya civilizations - the roots of Mexican culture.