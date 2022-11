Not Available

NPR favorite and National Geographic Traveler contributor Rudy Maxa brings his travel savvy to this breathtaking tour of Mexico, which features visits to Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico City and Zihuatanejo. Highlights include Zocalo, the world's second-largest square; the pre-Aztec city of Teotihuacán; and the Mexican Riviera. Bonus materials include info on the Ballet Folklorico, the National Museum of Anthropology and tequila tasting.