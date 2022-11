Not Available

Julian Leyzaola Perez, former military officer turned police chief, declared open war on the drug cartels in Tijuana, MX and Juarez, MX. Murder rates in both cities dropped, while outrage spilled over regarding human rights abuses committed by Leyzaola's police force. Are Leyzaola's hardball policies justified? What are his loyalties? In a society known for rampant political corruption at all levels, is it possible for a police chief to play a clean game?