Mga Rebeldeng May Kaso is about the aftermath of the so-called People Power Revolution of 1986, spawning a group of young dreamers bewildered, wonder, and wandering, discovering the fire of youth, the loss of innocence, the journey into the core of one’s being, immersing themselves in a brewing new alternative culture and a little known and lowly regarded revolution of sorts the emergence of a new underground, independent and alternative cinema.