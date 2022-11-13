مهمه فى تل ابيب

Not Available

Amal lives in Paris and works as a spy for Israel. She repents and decides to repent. She uses the Egyptian ambassador to make an appointment with the Egyptian intelligence chief, whom she confesses. She agrees to be a double agent after she passes a polygraph. She is asked to travel to Tel Aviv to film a dangerous tape of Israeli weapons and strategic plans in case of war with Egypt from the Defense Ministry building. Amal's mission succeeds in smuggling the film. But Israeli intelligence discovers its deception. He received a kind of brutal torment, which Egyptian intelligence agents could smuggle from the hospital to Egypt.