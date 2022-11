Not Available

The parents of Miguo are the grave guards of the cemetery. After Dad leaves, the mother has to take care of the younger brother in the lactation period. The work of the valet on the tomb is on the rice cake. Because the total person went to the grave, Miguo became the object of classmates laughing. The aversion to the grave spread the thoughts of Miguo on Dad, so the little white snow that Dad sent was the baby of Miguo.