Reared by an abusive, pill-popping mother (played by Heartland's Michelle Morgan) and an absentee playboy father (played by Arrow's Stephen Amell), six-year-old Valentina must fend for herself. She does what she can to craft the illusion of normalcy: makes herself lunches that look just like the ones her classmates tote, dresses and grooms herself expertly, and lies to cover up for her mother Anita's erratic behavior.