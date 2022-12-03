Not Available

Mi Primer 35mm

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    In this film the author looks back on his own artistic career, resuming his film (‘EXPERIMENTAL SKETCHES. 4,200 frames not moving away from home’), a semiabstract work, filmed on Super-8 format, and literally put onto 35mm format. […] Collage as radical realism in order for home-made Super-8 to force its way into 35mm market world. It is the film that travels, that sees the world, and sketches will no longer be sketches to everyone’s eyes because we will move from the daily the handmade to the industrial, from the diary to biography, from biography to hagiography, from hagiography to, inevitably, poetry. — Ana Isabel Aréjula, Madrid, 2002

    Cast

