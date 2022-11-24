Mi querido viejo

Not Available

Luis Fuentes, a singer of Mexican music, comes to know a journalist by the name of Maria Luisa Cortéz and fall madly in love with each other. In time, the couple gets married and come to have a son, Rafael. However, they soon divorce because of Luis's many commitments as a singer. This strains the relationship between Luis and Maria, so much so that Maria, stung by bitterness, teaches her son to despise his father and manages to move from Mexico to the United States to keep Luis from contacting his son. Luis wants nothing more than to regain his lost relationship and affection with his beloved son. Therefore, time after time he visits Maria in hope of winning over his son's affection with little success. Over time, Rafael, now a young man, comes to have a passion for music just like his father despite having a hatred for him.